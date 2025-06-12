New England Hockey Journal

USA Hockey

Shorthanded icing, automatic offside headline pending USA Hockey rule changes

By

Hockey referees
In August, USA Hockey will reinstate shorthanded icing and delayed offside for certain age groups. (Getty Images)

It would be hard to miss the collective groans from parents and coaches.

One team would be pressing hard offensively. The puck would go back to the point and hop over the defender's stick and just outside the blue line. The nearest defender would hustle back and turn around to see an opposing player skating directly at them.

The easy instinct would be to dump the puck back in. But in USA Hockey games, that's whistled for offsides. Boys players risk getting walloped and turning the puck over to avoid the whistle; girls risk a turnover, too.

Other times, confusion might be overheard from spectators when penalty killers are whistled for icing the puck to get a clear, something a player in NEPSAC or MIAA would have no trouble doing.

Regardless, many USA Hockey-sanctioned games at the older age levels soon will have a more traditional feel.

Beginning in August, USA Hockey will reinstate the ability to ice the puck while shorthanded for 15O and up for boys and 16-U and above for girls under rule 624(b). Delayed offside (or tag-up offside) also will return for those age groups and up under 630(d). For all ages, rule 630(d) also will remove the automatic whistle for shooting the puck on net into the attacking zone with attacking players still in the zone.

