Shane Soderwall enters second year at Curry on a mission

Record-setting Shane Soderwall is back in the crease for the Colonels. (Curry College Athletics)

His purple sweater drenched with sweat, his emotions depleted and his season over, Curry College freshman goalie Shane Soderwall stepped on the scale after his team’s loss to Hobart in last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

The reading? 171 pounds.

He guessed he’d started the day above 180.

“Lost 10 pounds of water,” he said. “Yeah, I was pretty gassed. It was nuts. I think that was a one-in-a-million game, for me at least.”

The 4-3 loss in four overtimes was the second-longest game in Division 3 history, lasting until freshman defenseman Bauer Morrissey scored the winner deep in the fourth OT. The Statesmen would go on to win their second straight NCAA championship six nights later.

It ended the best Curry season in two decades and etched Soderwall’s name in the record book. The 98 saves he made tied the Division 3 record.