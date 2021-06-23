Second Opinion: N.E. District USA Hockey Select 15 Festival

Cameron Cooke is an '06 forward for the Minuteman Flames out of the New England District (Junior Bruins)

NASHUA, N.H. — This past weekend, the top New England District 2006 birth year players were at Conway Arena to compete for a chance to participate in the USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp, and I was able to take in the action on Saturday as well as Sunday, along with Jeff Cox for the All-Star Game.

His comprehensive recap was posted here Monday morning, but on occasion, when the two of us are at the same hockey events in the region, we’ll run a Second Opinion feature where I weigh in with my own thoughts on the top players, while also identifying some others/sleepers who showed potential and stood out to me, as well.

It was great to be back in the rinks again on my first official assignment and this is meant to supplement and complement the outstanding coverage Cox brought to the event and the top hockey showcases/events he will continue to assess and report on going forward.

Here is a quick look at my all-district team and some intriguing sleepers from the weekend as I saw it. All members of the district team received S15 nominations for July’s national camp in Amherst, N.Y.