Sean O’Brien hired as Phillips Exeter boys hockey head coach

Sean O'Brien when he coached The Hill School. (The Hill School)

Phillips Exeter has its next boys hockey coach.

On Tuesday afternoon, the school announced the hiring of Sean O'Brien to take over as head boys hockey coach. The position was previously held by Tim Mitropoulos, who stepped down in the fall. Along with coaching the hockey team, O'Brien will teach physical education.

"Sean brings a wealth of coaching experience at multiple levels, giving him a unique and comprehensive perspective on the game," athletic director Jason Baseden said in a release. "He has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to student-athletes, not only developing their skills on the ice but also fostering their growth as individuals."

O'Brien, from Boston, was the head of amateur hockey operations for Pittsburgh Pens Elite. He coached The Hill School from 2020-24 and was also the assistant athletic director.