Sean Keohane was taken in the sixth round by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2023 NHL Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Sean Keohane is a perfect example of hard work paying off.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman from Milton, Mass., who bounced between JV and varsity as a freshman four years ago at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, was selected as a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in this year's NHL Draft.

“It was a great moment for my family and I,” Keohane, 18, said. “It’s every hockey player’s dream growing up to get drafted. It was incredible to be with my family who have supported me throughout the whole journey and have them by my side when I saw my name on the screen.”

Keohane, who will play juniors later this year in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm and has committed to playing Division 1 college hockey at Harvard in the fall of 2024, thought he could be drafted between the fifth and seventh rounds. So instead of attending the draft, he hung out at home with family and friends. Buffalo was on his radar as he felt he had a strong interview with the team, but he did not know the Sabres were going to select him as pick No. 173 until it happened live on the NHL Network on June 29.