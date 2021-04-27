Seacoast, MSC aim for upset in USA Hockey 16-U national tourney

Peter Lukas Klemm is a top defensive prospect out of Ridgefield, Conn., and the North Jersey Avalanche. (Matt Dewkett)

Mount Saint Charles and Seacoast Performance Academy are the two New England representatives at the upcoming USA Hockey 16-U National Championship that takes place just outside of St. Louis at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Mount Saint Charles gives New England its best chance to take home the trophy at this division, but both teams will have their hands full. The country’s top 16-U team is the North Jersey Avalanche. Honeybaked, Shattuck-St. Mary’s and the New Jersey Rockets also are formidable teams that could upset the heavy favorite.

Pittsburgh Penguins Elite (2019), Chicago Mission (2018), Compuware (2017) and Shattuck-St. Mary’s (2016, 2015) are the past five national champions at the 16-U division. No team from New England has won at this age division since Mid Fairfield did so in 2005.