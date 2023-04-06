Conrad Fondrk, named to the NTDP U17 team, is one of the best '07s in the country. (Mike Gridley)

The roster is now set for the 2023-24 USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 team.

The group of highly talented '07s will play USHL games as well as a few international competitions throughout the season. Dan Muse (Canton, Mass.) is slated to be the head coach for this group over the next two seasons. The ultimate goal of USA Hockey when selecting these teams is to prepare each age group for success at the IIHF Under-18 World Championships that take place each April. For the '07s, they’ll get their crack at the prestigious tournament in April 2025.

While no one, myself included, will ever agree with each and every selection, USA Hockey NTDP Director of Player Personnel Kevin Reiter and assistant director of player personnel Brent Darnell did an excellent job heading up the group that picked this squad. There are a number of talented players in this group that could someday play in the NHL.

Below is a scouting report on the 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders selected for the team.

Keep in mind that the following evaluations and projections are geared toward the eventual NHL draft and pro upside.