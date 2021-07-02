New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Scouting report: Why these 5 defenders will break through in USHL

By

Kyle Furey (Marblehead, Mass.) has taken his game from Lawrence Academy to the USHL. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Wrapping up New England Hockey Journal's series on area natives playing in the USHL, we take a look at five young defensemen who could see breakout years in the league during the 2021-22 campaign.

The list starts at the top with pair of 2004 birth-year players who are tracking solidly as 2022 NHL draft prospects in Ryan Healey and Jackson Dorrington.

We also look at three 2002 birth-year players who are candidates to raise their profiles this season.

This is an alibi for the series, as we ranked all three outside of the top-5 of the 01/02 listing of USHL defenders published earlier this week, but believe they possess the attributes to have success this season.

