Scouting report: Mount Saint Charles 14-U proves its top billing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Over the course of three days, Mount Saint Charles 14-U left no doubt as to its top ranking among Bantam teams in New England. The Mounties went 2-0-1 with a win over the Neponset Valley River Rats and a victory and tie against Islanders Hockey Club.

The team, coached by Frank O’Connor and John O’Connor, has a boatload of talent. Its first power-play unit is lethal. There are a few players on this Mount team that are among the very best '07s in North America.

At 18-2-1, the team has outscored its opponents by 99 goals over the course of 21 games. Only one team, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite, has been able to knock Mount off this season. Both setbacks came in the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

Here’s a scouting report on the players who have stood out in my three viewings of Mount Saint Charles this season, including Friday night’s 6-2 win over the River Rats.