New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Scouting report: 10 players with local connections picked in 2025 OHL Draft

Avatar photo
By

Stephen Cover posted two 100-point seasons at Mount St. Charles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In past years, we in New England wouldn't have paid much attention to the OHL Priority Selection. Most players in New England (and the rest of the United States) wanted to play NCAA Division 1 hockey, so they wouldn't be able to play in the OHL.

That's no longer the case.

Since the CHL ruling in November, prospects can play in the OHL (as well as the QMJHL and WHL) and still play NCAA Division 1 hockey.

That's why OHL teams selected a record 81 players from U.S.-based teams this year. Over Friday and Saturday, OHL teams took turns picking primarily 2009-born players, as well as 14 who are '08s and six '07s.

In the United States, the OHL has rights to players from these states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Indiana, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Sure, the OHL doesn't cover New England — that's for the QMJHL. However, the OHL picked several players who have regularly played in New England.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Scouting report: 10 players with local connections picked in 2025 OHL Draft

In past years, we in New England wouldn't have paid much attention to the OHL Priority Selection. Most players in New England (and the rest…
Read More
Paisley Meyer

288 players to skate at New England District girls player development tryouts

The offseason calendar is filling up. Last week, Mass. Hockey released its rosters for the 2025 girls festival, which will take place next weekend. Before…
Read More

What can Mass. Hockey learn from Carter Meyer, Finn Sears and Sam Pandolfo?

You could hear an audible groan across Massachusetts when the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp roster was announced mid-March. "Only three kids from…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter