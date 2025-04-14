Stephen Cover posted two 100-point seasons at Mount St. Charles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In past years, we in New England wouldn't have paid much attention to the OHL Priority Selection. Most players in New England (and the rest of the United States) wanted to play NCAA Division 1 hockey, so they wouldn't be able to play in the OHL.

That's no longer the case.

Since the CHL ruling in November, prospects can play in the OHL (as well as the QMJHL and WHL) and still play NCAA Division 1 hockey.

That's why OHL teams selected a record 81 players from U.S.-based teams this year. Over Friday and Saturday, OHL teams took turns picking primarily 2009-born players, as well as 14 who are '08s and six '07s.

In the United States, the OHL has rights to players from these states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Indiana, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Sure, the OHL doesn't cover New England — that's for the QMJHL. However, the OHL picked several players who have regularly played in New England.

Let's dive in.