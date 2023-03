Scott Morrow (left) and Ryan Ufko will come back for their junior years at UMass. (Chris Tucci/UMass Athletics)

While UMass didn't have the season it wanted this year, next year is already off to a great start.

Star defensemen Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko will return to UMass for their junior seasons, according to a source.

Morrow led the Minutemen in points this past season with 31 and was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star. Ufko finished third on the team in points this season with 24.

Here's a look at how the two have become strong NHL prospects.