Sam Pandolfo commits to Boston University

Sam Pandolfo has been a standout at Rivers for the last two seasons. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Surprise, surprise.

Sam Pandolfo, son of Boston University bench boss Jay Pandolfo, committed to the Terriers on Sunday night.

A native of Winchester, Mass., Sam Pandolfo will play for the U.S. National Team Development Program this coming season after being a top player at Rivers for the last two seasons.

Pandolfo has been a longtime member of the '09 Boston Junior Eagles. As a 14U eighth grader, he was part of the trio with Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) and Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) to take prep by storm. In 2023-24, Pandolfo notched four goals and dished out 21 assists in 27 games, playing alongside Meyer and Sears.

