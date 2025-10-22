Salisbury: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Zach Gill is Salisbury's captain this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When people ask me who the best New England boys prep hockey teams will be, I will say a slew of teams that come to mind.

I usually follow that with "And, of course, like every year, Salisbury." The Crimson Knights are always a top-10 team in prep, and it's been that way for a long time.

Since Andrew Will took over in 2008-09, Salisbury is 342-76-33. Salisbury won the Elite 8 six times in that span, finishing at the top in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2022.

The last three years haven't quite been the same — at least by Salisbury's standards. The Crimson Knights fell in the Large School Title game in 2023, in the Elite 8 semifinals in 2024 and the Elite 8 quarterfinals this past spring.

Champagne problems.

Developing players for the next level is paramount at Salisbury — and the Crimson Knights have done that. But wins, losses and championships matter, too.

It will mostly be a new group this season donning the maroon and white. They will be tasked with keeping Salisbury in Elite 8 contention all winter.

"They're coming together really well," Will said of the new group. "I think we've complemented that small nucleus with some really good skill and IQ. We're going to look a bit more like a traditional Salisbury team."

That's good news for Salisbury. That's bad news for everyone else.