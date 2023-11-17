Salisbury: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2023-24

Anthony Biakabutuka will play a big role for Salisbury this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Most prep teams would be satisfied with a Large School championship game berth, and they would be right to feel that way. That's a massive accomplishment.

Salisbury, however, has commonly been one of the teams in the Elite 8 for quite some time.

Since Andrew Will took the reins at Salisbury in 2008, earning a spot in the Elite 8 Tournament — and then winning it all — has become commonplace. Will's teams have stood at the top of the prep hockey universe in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2022.

Salisbury missed out on the Elite 8 last season and landed in the Large School bracket, where it went on a run to the final game, losing to Taft in overtime.

The goal is to get back into the Elite 8 fray this season. But Will has been around long enough (16 years to be exact) to know there were lots of positives to take from last season's result.