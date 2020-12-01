Salisbury coach Andrew Will ‘trying to be optimistic’ after Connecticut halts sports until Jan. 19

Salisbury celebrates its 2020 Elite 8 championship, its first since three straight from 2013-15. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s been a long time since Andrew Will spent the month of December away from a hockey rink. Maybe not since he was a little kid has he missed the start of a season.

Even then, while growing up in Toronto, that probably wasn’t very likely.

Last week, after Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a statewide pause on all team and club sports, pushing the start of the winter season back until Jan. 19, the 13-year Salisbury School head coach was forced to grapple with the stark but increasingly expected reality that this December wouldn’t be the same as the rest.