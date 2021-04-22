Sacred Heart, Bentley loading up on transfers

Michigan Wolverines grad Dakota Raabe will skate for the Sacred Heart Pioneers. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Schools around the country have been adding players from the NCAA transfer portal. Two local Atlantic Hockey programs, Sacred Heart and Bentley, recently have made their own splash.

Sacred Heart has added three forwards and two defensemen: Michigan left wing Dakota Raabe, Colorado College left wing Troy Conzo, Yale left wing Dante Palecco, Miami defenseman Rourke Russell and Quinnipiac defenseman Logan Britt.

Raabe will come to SHU after graduating from Michigan. The Capistrano Beach, Calif., native appeared in 115 career games for the Wolverines, posting 11 goals and 22 assists. He played his junior hockey for the BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild. He showed some flashes with Michigan, particularly during his sophomore season.