New England Hockey Journal

College

Sacred Heart, Bentley loading up on transfers

By

Michigan Wolverines grad Dakota Raabe will skate for the Sacred Heart Pioneers. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Schools around the country have been adding players from the NCAA transfer portal. Two local Atlantic Hockey programs, Sacred Heart and Bentley, recently have made their own splash.

Sacred Heart has added three forwards and two defensemen: Michigan left wing Dakota Raabe, Colorado College left wing Troy Conzo, Yale left wing Dante Palecco, Miami defenseman Rourke Russell and Quinnipiac defenseman Logan Britt.

Raabe will come to SHU after graduating from Michigan. The Capistrano Beach, Calif., native appeared in 115 career games for the Wolverines, posting 11 goals and 22 assists. He played his junior hockey for the BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild. He showed some flashes with Michigan, particularly during his sophomore season.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospect watch: Last Chance Uncommitted Showcase

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A group of players born in 2000 and 2001 converged on Merrimack College’s Gallant Rink in hopes of getting one last…
Read More

Ten New England teams to compete at USA Hockey Nationals

Ten teams from New England will have a chance to win a championship at the 2021 USA Hockey Nationals. The local representation is spread out…
Read More

Quinnipiac lands UMass forward Oliver Chau, four other transfers

After a disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA tournament, Quinnipiac has gotten back to work in hopes of rebuilding for the future. Rand Pecknold and…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter