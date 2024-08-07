Ryan Poirier, Joseph Salandra commit to Harvard and other recruiting takeaways

Ryan Poirier at Harvard during the 2024 Large School title game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Another top local prospect is off the board.

Ryan Poirier committed to Harvard Wednesday morning. The Salem, N.H., native spent last winter as a standout '08 defenseman for Kent, helping the Lions to a Large School title at, ironically enough, Harvard.

He scored five goals and tallied 13 points in 28 games, but it was his puck-moving and defensive abilities that made him such a vital force for head coach Dale Reinhardt's team.

Here's everything to know about Poirier, along with takeaways from the last few days in recruiting.