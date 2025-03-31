Ryan Leonard finishes his BC career with 109 points. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

This shouldn't be much of a surprise.

On Monday, Ryan Leonard signed his entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals. Boston College was eliminated by Denver in the NCAA tournament less than 24 hours ago. He was drafted eighth overall by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Amherst, Mass., native led the region in goals this winter with 30 and ranked first on his team in points with 49. He is one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award and looks to be one of the favorites.

He was a sensation as a freshman. He tallied 31 goals (third in the country) and 60 points (fourth). He skated alongside Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Gabriel Perreault, as the trio led the Eagles to the national championship game, where they lost to Denver. Smith left for the San Jose Sharks last May.