Ryan Healey has a Wild future, but first up: Harvard is waiting for him

Ryan Healey, right. talks with Wild GM Bill Guerin after being drafted on July 8. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Eric Healey knows a thing or two about life in professional hockey.

The native of Hull, Mass., rose to play two games for his hometown Boston Bruins during the 2005-06 season while spending nearly 600 games in the American Hockey League and ending his long career in Switzerland and Austria.

But, the second day of the NHL Entry Draft on July 8 was a whole new experience in a full hockey life.

“I think he was way more relaxed than I was,” Healey said of the buildup to his son, Ryan, being drafted by the Minnesota Wild with the 121st pick in the fourth round. “It gets stressful because you’re just hoping that next one is his name. In the end, I think he ended up in a great spot with a great organization.”