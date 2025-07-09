New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Ryan Bourque leaves Cushing for Providence Bruins after one year

Avatar photo
By

Ryan Bourque won an Elite 8 title in his one season of coaching at Cushing. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In April 2024, Ryan Bourque returned to his roots at Cushing, becoming the head coach for the boys hockey team. Just over one year later, Bourque returns to a different set of roots: the AHL.

Bourque was announced as an assistant coach with the Providence Bruins on Wednesday. The Topsfield, Mass., native will no longer be the head coach at Cushing.

While it was only one year leading the Penguins, it was quite a season, as Cushing won an Elite 8 title.

NEW COACH AT CUSHING: Dan Fontas named head coach

After an up-and-down start and middle of the season, the Penguins won 11 straight games, culminating in a thrilling, 4-3 victory over Dexter Southfield in the Elite 8 championship.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Best player? Most surprising players? Boys prep coaches survey, part 1

This past New England boys prep hockey season ended in a clash of the titans for the Elite 8 title. On one side was Dexter…
Read More

Dan Fontas named Cushing boys hockey head coach

Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after Ryan Bourque left Cushing to become an assistant for the AHL's Providence Bruins, the Penguins opted to promote…
Read More

Ryan Bourque leaves Cushing for Providence Bruins after one year

In April 2024, Ryan Bourque returned to his roots at Cushing, becoming the head coach for the boys hockey team. Just over one year later,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter