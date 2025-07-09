Ryan Bourque leaves Cushing for Providence Bruins after one year

Ryan Bourque won an Elite 8 title in his one season of coaching at Cushing. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In April 2024, Ryan Bourque returned to his roots at Cushing, becoming the head coach for the boys hockey team. Just over one year later, Bourque returns to a different set of roots: the AHL.

Bourque was announced as an assistant coach with the Providence Bruins on Wednesday. The Topsfield, Mass., native will no longer be the head coach at Cushing.

While it was only one year leading the Penguins, it was quite a season, as Cushing won an Elite 8 title.

NEW COACH AT CUSHING: Dan Fontas named head coach

After an up-and-down start and middle of the season, the Penguins won 11 straight games, culminating in a thrilling, 4-3 victory over Dexter Southfield in the Elite 8 championship.