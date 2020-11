No D-1 college hockey will take place at iconic Houston Field House on the RPI campus this winter.

The hits just keep on coming.

After much speculation that it would happen, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute announced on Monday that it is officially canceling its participation in the 2020-21 winter campaign. It marks the ninth Division 1 college hockey program to pull the plug on its season.

In a statement release, the school attributed the decision to “a continued effort to safeguard the students, faculty, staff and community from the COVID-19 virus.”