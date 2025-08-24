New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Rocco Pelosi commits to Boston College

Rocco Pelosi was a star for Mount St. Charles for two seasons. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Boston College is well known for being a top destination for high-end talent. That continued on Sunday.

Rocco Pelosi committed to Boston College. He has long been one of the top '09s in the United States.

From Sewell, N.J., Pelosi arrived at Mount St. Charles in 2023-24 after being a top producer for Philadelphia Hockey Club. He notched a whopping 87 goals and 170 points in 64 games for Mount's 14U team. He followed that up with 65 goals and 140 points as a 15O player for Mount St. Charles.

He led Mount St. Charles to USA Hockey national championships in both years.

That helped grow his national profile. As did posting six points in four games at USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp last summer.

