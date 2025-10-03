RinkWise podcast: What’s the future of fall hockey?

The amateur hockey landscape around New England is constantly evolving.
Whether it’s prep school hockey, high school hockey, fall club hockey, summer showcases and more, there’s always new ideas, new things to tinker with, different models to consider, etc.
Take the new Cutting Edge Management (CEM) Fall Development League, for example. The goal is to open up a pathway for prep hockey players to play more with their teammates and not have to commit to lengthy off-campus trips to play on split-season fall teams. Participating teams are Frederick Gunn, Salisbury, Deerfield, Taft and Westminster. Frederick Gunn and Salisbury will have two teams. Schools like South Kent and Nichols will have their U18 teams playing, too.
Every school hosts a weekend slate of games. Buses provided by CEM bring players to and from the games — one on Saturday and one on Sunday. Since the schools are within a relatively short driving distance, players will go home right after the games.