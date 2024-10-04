How many recruits actually make it to the school they first commit to?
It’s a question New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky asks himself during the flurries of Division 1 men’s college hockey commitments.
He put the query to the test in a two-part series last month, examining not only how many recruits make it to the college they committed to, but also how many transfer, how many August commitments make it, how many goalies made it to their destination and more.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Part 1 — How many recruits make it to college hockey? | Part 2 — How many August commits, goalies made it?