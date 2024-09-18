RinkWise podcast: USA Hockey’s Jason Guerriero on development and recruiting

Jason Guerriero knows a thing or two about player development, scouting and recruiting.
USA Hockey recently named him its Director of Player Development for the Massachusetts and New England districts.
His new role is a change of pace after spending the last 13 seasons as a Division 1 assistant coach with stops at Holy Cross, Yale, Brown and most recently Northeastern, where he spent the previous two seasons.
As a player, he played Division 1 hockey at Northeastern before playing professionally in the AHL and Europe. Guerriero was a point-per-game player in the NCAA, tallying 147 points (49 goals) in 145 games. He was a first-team All-American in 2004-05 before moving on to a productive pro career.