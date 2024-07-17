RinkWise podcast: Tyler Holske on junior hockey and college recruitment

Tyler Holske doesn’t get a lot of rest these days.
The Attleboro, Mass., native is entering his third season as head coach and general manager of the South Shore Kings of the NCDC. It’ll be his ninth with the organization after he spent three seasons as a goaltending coach beginning in 2016-17 before becoming assistant GM and an assistant coach in 2019-20.
He led the Kings to the Dineen Cup in 2024.
On top of his roles with the Kings, Holske is also entering his second season as assistant general manager and director of scouting for the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. He first started as a scout with Sioux City in 2019-20. He also works for NHL Central Scouting.