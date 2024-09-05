With fall hockey upon us, it’s a perfect time to look back at what went down in men’s college hockey recruiting to close the summer.
August was a busy month on the recruiting trail with a plethora of local prospects landing commitments as well as plenty of area schools scoring high-quality recruits.
Whether it was former St. Sebastian’s star Casey Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) committing to Boston College, Kent defenseman Ryan Poirier (Salem, NH) opting to commit to Harvard, Rivers’ Justin Graf (Lincoln, Mass.) choosing Merrimack and more, there was a lot to get to in the latest RinkWise podcast.
New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly got into all of it and broke down some of the biggest takeaways.