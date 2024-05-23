It’s one of the key events of the offseason calendar: Mass. Hockey’s boys festival.
Over the last two weekends, the best prospects in the state converged on the New England Sports Center in Marlboro, Mass., vying for a shot at USA Hockey’s Select Camps.
Massachusetts had 15 players make the Select 17 Camp, while 15 players also made Select 16’s. A total of 17 prospects reached the Select 15 Camp.
New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly broke down some takeaways from this year’s festival and Final 40 in the latest RinkWise podcast. They got into which 2007-born skaters could have a shot at the Hlinka Cup roster, which 2009’s could be USNTDP candidates and more.