New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly broke down some takeaways from this year’s festival and Final 40 in the latest RinkWise podcast. They got into which 2007-born skaters could have a shot at the Hlinka Cup roster, which 2009’s could be USNTDP candidates and more.

RinkWise podcast: Takeaways from the 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival

Who are some candidates to make the Hlinka Cup team?

Marinofsky: “The biggest thing is the Hlinka team. Can you make the Hlinka team? It’s very hard to make. It’s a big deal to make it. … I think the one probable is Teddy Mutryn. Go figure. He had a really strong camp at festival, not a surprise. I would assume he makes it. To me, he was my No. 1 forward both weekends. He’s just dominant. … A couple other interesting ones, like C.J. Watroba. I thought he was phenomenal the first weekend. I thought he was still really good at Final 40. He’s someone who every time I watch him play against his own age group, he performs well. Really good skill. … Michael Munroe is another candidate. Undersized, but also one of those guys who has high compete, good skill and is a good skater. … On defense, I think Shayne Gould is an elite skater. It wouldn’t surprise me if he is someone that is considered for the Hlinka team.”

Which 2009-born skaters could be on the NTDP track?

Marinofsky: “Carter Meyer is clearly the best ’09 of the group. Finn Sears is right there too. … Both of them thrived [in prep last season]. They went up against other teams’ top guys, they went up against much older players as eighth graders, as ’09s. Carter Meyer led the team in points with 39. Finn Sears was right there with 34. They got all the way to the Small School championship game. To me, that’s why I put those two as locks for NTDP invites at the very least. I’d be shocked if at least one of them doesn’t make the NTDP team.”