Allie Skelley knows the boys prep hockey landscape well.
The Wolfeboro, NH, native is coming off his first season as head coach at St. George’s, leading the Dragons to a 23-3-1 record and an Elite 8 berth. They took eventual champion Kimball Union to overtime of the quarterfinals, a 5-4 loss.
Skelley arrived to St. George’s last season with 10 years of head coaching experience in prep under his belt, spending the previous seven seasons at Portsmouth Abbey. Before that, he coached Holderness for three seasons.
As a player, the former defenseman played prep at Phillips Exeter before playing Division 1 hockey at St. Lawrence. His playing career ended when he was hit from behind in a game against Lake Superior State during his redshirt junior season, fracturing and dislocating vertebrae in his neck.