RinkWise podcast: Previewing the boys prep hockey playoffs

Nobles has been one of the best teams in prep hockey this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The boys prep hockey playoffs are fast approaching.

It’s been a crazy year. Lots of new teams have emerged and are poised to earn spots in the postseason. Lots of new players have broken out this season too.

Even though seeds are not yet finalized, it’s still a great time to preview the field for the Elite 8, Small School and Large School playoffs.

On the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast, New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky (Framingham, Mass.) joined host Stephanie Wood to preview the playoffs. They took a look at every team in the hunt for the Elite 8, as well as some schools that could make some noise in the Small and Large School tournaments.

On Nobles: 

Marinofsky: “They don’t have that typical star up front, but they have a lot of really good forwards: Ted MacAusland (Westwood, Mass.), Dennis Davidson (Newton, Mass.), some others as well who are consistent producers. Not every team needs the Joe Connors (Amherst, N.H.) and the Landan Resendeses (Marlborough, Mass.) of the world — I think every team would like that. But they’re consistent up front and that’s really what you need. Their (Nobles) biggest thing, to me, is in net with Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline).”

On Belmont Hill: 

Marinofsky: “They have a good senior group — Ronan O’Donnell (Fairfield, Conn.) up front, Brock Cummings has really come into his own as their top center. A good distributor, is someone who plays the game right. Daniel Markham (Winchester, Mass.) and Dane Carter (Concord, Mass.) as well. But then on defense, a guy who’s really impressed me this year, and he’s a Harvard commit so I can’t say he’s underrated, is Matt Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.). I really liked how he played this year when I’ve seen him. Senior, ’04, 20 points in 19 games. But just the way he shuts opponents down in his own zone is impressive.”

