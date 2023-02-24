RinkWise podcast: Previewing the boys prep hockey playoffs

Nobles has been one of the best teams in prep hockey this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The boys prep hockey playoffs are fast approaching.

It’s been a crazy year. Lots of new teams have emerged and are poised to earn spots in the postseason. Lots of new players have broken out this season too.

Even though seeds are not yet finalized, it’s still a great time to preview the field for the Elite 8, Small School and Large School playoffs.

On the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast, New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky (Framingham, Mass.) joined host Stephanie Wood to preview the playoffs. They took a look at every team in the hunt for the Elite 8, as well as some schools that could make some noise in the Small and Large School tournaments.