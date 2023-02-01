Cam Fici continues to dominate for Belmont. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The MIAA boys hockey season is well underway and it’s been an exciting one so far. St. John’s Prep and Catholic Memorial are the big favorites, with Hingham not far behind.

As for everyone else? There is constant movement in the rankings. The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament, which is taking place over the next two weeks, will certainly create even more movement. Click or tap here to view the schedule and full results for the event.

On the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast, Paul McNamara of MyHockeyLive joined me and host Stephanie Wood in the studio to discuss the season.

While we talked a lot about individual teams, we also discussed big issues in the MIAA like how public schools can compete with Catholic Conference teams and the playoff structuring.