RinkWise podcast: New Hampton coach Connor Gorman on the evolution of prep hockey

Connor Gorman is a lifer at New Hampton.
The Shrewsbury, Mass., native and current head coach of the Huskies played for New Hampton from 2009-2011.
After putting up 66 points (37 goals) in 35 games and earning All-NEPSAC honors as a senior, the forward spent a year playing junior hockey for the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs of the EJHL, scoring 44 points (21 goals) in 44 games.
After juniors, Gorman played four years of Division 3 hockey at SUNY-Plattsburgh, graduating in 2016 after scoring 34 goals and 34 assists in 104 collegiate games. He then played two years of professional hockey with the SPHL’s Peoria Rivermen, posting back-to-back 36-point seasons.