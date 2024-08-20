Not many high school coaches boast the resume that John Messuri does.
Messuri (Arlington, Mass.) is entering his ninth season as the head coach at Arlington High, which he has led to two state championships. Before taking over at Arlington, Messuri spent 15 years at Winchester, where he rebuilt the program and won two state titles.
As a player, Messuri played college hockey at Princeton, serving as captain as a junior and senior. He led the team in scoring each of his four seasons and stands as the program’s all-time leading scorer. He went on to a brief pro career with stops in the ECHL and AHL. Messuri led the Johnstown Chiefs (ECHL) in scoring in 1989-90 and 1990-91.
His oldest son, Anthony (Arlington, Mass.) is entering his junior season at Northeastern. His son, JP (Alrington, Mass.) is entering his sophomore season at Arlington.