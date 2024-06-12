RinkWise podcast: Jay Pandolfo on finding the right fit in recruiting

Jay Pandolfo (Burlington, Mass.) is a winner.
After a prolific career at Burlington High School, Pandolfo jumped right to Boston University, where he won a national championship in 1995, reached four Frozen Fours, won three conference titles and won two Beanpots.
A second-round pick (32nd overall) of the New Jersey Devils in 1993, Pandolfo played 15 seasons in the NHL, including 13 with the Devils. He won the Stanley Cup with New Jersey in 2000 and 2003.
After his playing career, he was a player development coach with the Boston Bruins from 2014 to 2016. He served as an assistant coach under Bruce Cassidy from 2016 to 2021 when he took the job as an associate head coach at BU. In 2022, Pandolfo became the head coach of the Terriers, who have reached the Frozen Four in each of his two seasons at the helm.