New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

RinkWise podcast: Here are the storylines to watch in girls prep hockey season

By

Molly MacCurtain
Nobles forward Molly MacCurtain had a 26-goal season in her first year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There’s a feeling around the girls prep hockey scene that Nobles is the measuring stick.

It’s no surprise — coach Tom Resor’s teams are always loaded and primed for deep championship runs. Because Nobles lost in the Elite 8 final to Williston Northampton, Resor’s group will be even more motivated to get back and win.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of good teams with the potential to knock off the powerhouse.

In the latest RinkWise podcast, host Stephanie Wood and editor Evan Marinofsky (Framingham, Mass.) do a deep dive into girls prep hockey and all the top storylines surrounding the game.

On Nobles: 

Wood: “They’re loaded. And what does that tell you about last year that they had two or three big injuries, but they still only lost one game last season? And, unfortunately, it was the last game of the season, which you never want to lose… No question Nobles will be a contender again this year.”

On Phillips Andover: 

Wood: “One that I actually would have highlighted is Phillips Andover going into this year. They’ve progressed tremendously over the years. In fact, one of their best teams was during the COVID year, unfortunately. A lot of things got mixed up with that. I think they are going to be extremely competitive this year and I think probably one of the best teams that they’ve ever had. One of the reasons for that is just a strong mix of returning players. They picked up some really good post-grad players and they’re just going to be strong and deep everywhere. They’re going to have outstanding goaltending. Great on defense.”

Related Articles

15 uncommitted standouts from Berkshire Jamboree

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – The annual Berkshire Jamboree took place Monday at the Jackman Stewart Athletic Center on the campus of the iconic mountainside prep school.…
Read More
Cushing

‘One last ride’: With a star-studded cast, Cushing is motivated to find success in Elite 8

The Cushing Academy boys varsity hockey locker room is tightly nestled underneath the purple seats in Theodore Iorio Arena. It’s a large dressing room, with…
Read More

Quinnipiac to the top: New England college hockey power rankings

Around the Thanksgiving holiday, the conference schedule is light as New England programs test themselves against some of the best around and throughout the country.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter