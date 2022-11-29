Nobles forward Molly MacCurtain had a 26-goal season in her first year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There’s a feeling around the girls prep hockey scene that Nobles is the measuring stick.

It’s no surprise — coach Tom Resor’s teams are always loaded and primed for deep championship runs. Because Nobles lost in the Elite 8 final to Williston Northampton, Resor’s group will be even more motivated to get back and win.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of good teams with the potential to knock off the powerhouse.

In the latest RinkWise podcast, host Stephanie Wood and editor Evan Marinofsky (Framingham, Mass.) do a deep dive into girls prep hockey and all the top storylines surrounding the game.

On Nobles:

Wood: “They’re loaded. And what does that tell you about last year that they had two or three big injuries, but they still only lost one game last season? And, unfortunately, it was the last game of the season, which you never want to lose… No question Nobles will be a contender again this year.”

On Phillips Andover:

Wood: “One that I actually would have highlighted is Phillips Andover going into this year. They’ve progressed tremendously over the years. In fact, one of their best teams was during the COVID year, unfortunately. A lot of things got mixed up with that. I think they are going to be extremely competitive this year and I think probably one of the best teams that they’ve ever had. One of the reasons for that is just a strong mix of returning players. They picked up some really good post-grad players and they’re just going to be strong and deep everywhere. They’re going to have outstanding goaltending. Great on defense.”