RinkWise podcast: Girls’ MIAA hockey in-season roundup

From left: Abby Holmes, Emma Holmes and Julia Holmes of Winthrop. (Joe Siciliano)

The girls’ MIAA hockey season is coming down to the final stretch. The games are heating up as schools make their best cases for seeding in the state tournament.

On the Division 1 side, St. Mary’s leads the pack, with Notre Dame (Hingham), Shrewsbury and Winthrop right behind.

In Division 2, Archbishop Williams ranks No. 1 in the latest MIAA power rankings, but Duxbury, Algonquin, Andover and Canton round out the top five.

On the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast, the Boston Herald’s Tom Mulherin joined host Stephanie Wood to discuss the girls’ MIAA hockey scene.