Freddy Meyer‘s resume speaks for itself.
The boys coach at Rivers climbed the ladder from the USNTDP to Boston University to nearly 300 games in the NHL between the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, Atlanta Thrashers and Phoenix Coyotes.
After wrapping up his pro career in Sweden, Meyer (Sanbornville, NH) returned to Boston and started Dream Big HockeyStars. He served as an assistant coach with the Manchester Monarchs in the American Hockey League from 2012 to 2014. After, he was the head coach and eventually the general manager of the East Coast Wizards in the Eastern Hockey League until 2020 when he took the job at Rivers.
Meyer joined New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly on the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast. They discussed his career, the importance of player development and much more.