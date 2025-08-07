RinkWise podcast: Exeter’s Sean O’Brien on his coaching philosophy

Sean O’Brien is right where he belongs at Phillips Exeter.
The Big Red’s new bench boss is back in the prep ranks, and he has lofty goals and expectations for the program.
After spending the last season working with the Pittsburgh Junior Penguins, O’Brien jumped at the opportunity when the job at Exeter became available.
Before the Junior Penguins, he coached at the Hill School for four years, which followed three seasons as hockey director of hockey operations for Harvard’s men’s hockey program.