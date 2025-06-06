RinkWise podcast: Eric Boguniecki on development and life in hockey

Eric Boguniecki has done it all in hockey.
After playing prep school hockey at Westminster, the New Haven, Conn., native played four years of college hockey at the University of New Hampshire. He captained the Wildcats as a senior in 1996-97 before embarking on a 13-year professional career that included 178 games in the NHL between the Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders.
Boguniecki was also a three-time All-Star in the AHL. He led the league in goals and was named MVP in 2002 after posting 38 goals and 84 points in 63 games for the Worcester IceCats.
After his playing days, Boguniecki was an assistant coach with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the Islanders’ AHL affiliate, from 2011 to 2021 before joining the Utah Mammoth (then the Arizona Coyotes) as a scout in 2022.