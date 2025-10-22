Few know the Massachusetts high school hockey landscape better than Dan Najarian.
Under Najarian, Duxbury is a perennial powerhouse in MIAA girls hockey. He’s coached the Dragons since 2019 after serving as an assistant for three seasons. He helped guide Duxbury to Division 2 state championships in 2023 and 2024.
Najarian, who has previously coached with Duxbury Youth Hockey and the Bay State Breakers, is also a coach with his son’s 15O East Coast Militia squad. He was also a coach with Rockland High’s boys hockey team before his time at Duxbury.
As a player, Najarian played varsity hockey at Thayer, serving as an assistant captain as a senior. He went on to play golf at Boston College, where he graduated in 1998.