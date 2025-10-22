Najarian, who has previously coached with Duxbury Youth Hockey and the Bay State Breakers, is also a coach with his son’s 15O East Coast Militia squad. He was also a coach with Rockland High’s boys hockey team before his time at Duxbury.

Under Najarian, Duxbury is a perennial powerhouse in MIAA girls hockey. He’s coached the Dragons since 2019 after serving as an assistant for three seasons. He helped guide Duxbury to Division 2 state championships in 2023 and 2024.

He joined New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly on the latest RinkWise podcast to discuss the state of MIAA hockey, his coaching philosophies, the various paths to college hockey and more.

RinkWise podcast: Dan Najarian on the state of MIAA girls hockey

What is the state of girls MIAA hockey?

Najarian: “I think it’s as strong as it’s ever been, and I think it acts much like boys prep school hockey acts for the juniors as sort of a stopping ground. I think you’re seeing girls that come for one, two or maybe a third year in some cases, and then they go on to prep school. … MIAA hockey, at least on the girls’ side, is properly positioned to develop the players to take the next step, who wanna play after high school. It’s also providing an incredible experience for the player that may end their career at the high school level or may just go on to play a club club hockey in college, which is another wonderful, wonderful avenue to go play that gets better and better every year. So, that’s where I think MIAA hockey sits in the pantheon of hockey.”

What are some benefits of playing MIAA hockey before moving on to prep?

Najarian: “On the ice is one thing, right? You want the experience of playing against bigger kids and maybe better kids. That player who makes the jump is probably the star, so she’s used to that sort of spotlight, but at the same time, she’s learned how to handle herself in the locker room. … She’s learned how to navigate that world. … There’s a whole level of maturity that goes along with it. That’s sort of the intangibles that you gain from playing in the MIAA, playing with your friends and being the star. There’s a lot that goes into it. Everybody has their model, but I do think there’s a lot of value in playing two or three years here, if your move is to go prep.”

