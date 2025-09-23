Cushing purple runs in Dan Fontas‘ blood.
The Acton, Mass., native is set to embark on his first season at the helm of the Penguins’ boys program after Ryan Bourque left Cushing to become an assistant for the AHL’s Providence Bruins.
Fontas previously coached Cushing’s Varsity B team from 2021 to 2024, being promoted to associate head coach of the varsity squad entering the 2024-25 season, during which he helped guide the Penguins to an Elite 8 championship.
His roots run even deeper at Cushing, too, as he captained the Penguins to a New England prep championship in 1998 before a four-year collegiate career at UMass Lowell.