In the last 10 years, hockey has become less reliant on physicality and much more reliant on skill.
That’s in large part due to coaches like Kim Brandvold.
Brandvold played four seasons at UMass Lowell from 2002-06. After his final year of playing in 2006-07, he found his way into coaching, with an emphasis on skills. Most notably, he worked with the Boston Bruins for seven seasons as a skating and skills coach.
Now, he’s an assistant coach for the BU men’s team. He helped guide the Terriers to the Frozen Four in April.