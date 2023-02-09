RinkWise podcast: Brian Daccord on developing goaltenders

Brian Daccord is the President of Stop It Goaltending, as well as the goaltending coach for the Boston University men’s hockey team. He founded the company, which was originally called Daccord Goaltending, in 1999. He’s spent time coaching and advising at many different levels.
His resume in the hockey world, specifically with goaltenders, is extensive and he trains 1,000 netminders per year.
On the latest RinkWise podcast, Daccord joined host Stephanie Wood for a fascinating conversation.
He discussed developing goalies, what it takes to play college hockey and trends at the youth and high school hockey levels. It was an all-encompassing discussion on some of hockey’s biggest topics.