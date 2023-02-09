RinkWise podcast: Brian Daccord on developing goaltenders

He discussed developing goalies, what it takes to play college hockey and trends at the youth and high school hockey levels. It was an all-encompassing discussion on some of hockey’s biggest topics.

Brian Daccord is the President of Stop It Goaltending, as well as the goaltending coach for the Boston University men’s hockey team. He founded the company, which was originally called Daccord Goaltending, in 1999. He’s spent time coaching and advising at many different levels.

On the rise of hockey clinics and schools:

Daccord: “If you look at the player end and the focus now on skills and the players going out and finding skill companies to work with especially in the offseason and sometimes even in the season, clinics and camps and so on. I think the goalies were a little bit ahead of the players in terms of going to find that independent skill development environment for them to grow as goalies and a lot of this change in hockey where all of a sudden the goal scoring has gone up and the skill has gone up dramatically I attribute to the players doing the same thing as what the goalies have been doing for a long time.

On the realities of playing at the Division 1 level in college:

Daccord: “The truth of the matter is, you make it to BU, you make it to BC, you make it to UNH, you make Merrimack, you have two jobs — you’re a full-time professional athlete, and you’re a full-time student. It’s a grind and a half. So I don’t think the kids realize how much work it’s gonna take — how much work it takes to get there. If you’re at a Division 1 program right now, you’re a pro hockey player. Video, off ice, physical therapy. Everything that you have to do get ready for the weekend while being a full-time student, trying to get your rest, trying to take care of your body. It’s not easy. When you go watch a Division 1 game, you’ve got to respect these guys for what they do.”