RinkWise podcast: Bobby Jay gives his take on showcases

Bobby Jay saw time in the NHL and professional hockey. But it wasn’t always such a sure thing.
Growing up, he wasn’t asked to try out for the Burlington (Mass.) High School varsity hockey team until his junior year. A few years later, he walked onto Merrimack’s team, and within his four years, he became a captain. He followed that up with 10 years of professional hockey.
He had a career most would love to have. It never came easy.
That’s why Jay, now the boys head coach at Middlesex, is such an interesting listen on the latest RinkWise podcast. In an age when parents are shifting their kids around for greener pastures, Jay offers up great advice. He also dives into showcases and the pros and cons associated with them.