Ed Bourget is a lifer at BB&N.
After Bourget (Shrewsbury, Mass.) was a standout at Shrewsbury High, he played prep school hockey at BB&N, graduating in 1996. He played a season of Division 3 hockey at St. Anselm before three years of Division 1 at Sacred Heart.
After some professional stops, including time in France, Bourget returned to BB&N to embark on his coaching career.
He was an assistant coach with the boys program from 2005-06 to 2012-13. In 2013-14, he took over as head coach of the girls program, leading the Knights to a 184-118-22 record, two Large School titles and three Elite 8 appearances in 11 seasons.