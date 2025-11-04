Mark Naclerio‘s career has come full circle.
The Milford, Conn., native, who played at Avon Old Farms under longtime coach John Gardner from 2008-11, is entering his second season as coach of the Winged Beavers.
Naclerio took over on an interim basis, entering last season after Gardner took a leave of absence. In July, AOF named him head coach of the Winged Beavers.
As a player, Naclerio posted 94 points in 81 games for Avon Old Farms before spending a season in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks. Collegiately, Naclerio was a standout at Brown, where he posted 103 points in 129 career games, captaining the Bears as a junior and senior.