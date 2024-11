Rian Chudzinski will begin his first season at Dexter Southfield this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Rian Chudzinski became eligible to commit to a Division 1 program on Aug. 1. Despite interest from various schools, he didn't commit until Nov. 18.

On Monday, Chudzinski finally made his decision: Boston University.

Chudzinski, who is a late '07, will be one of the most talented players on a loaded Dexter Southfield team this winter.

So, how should BU fans feel about this? Good, that's for sure.

Here's why.