Here are the latest Rhode Island boys high school hockey rankings.

The home stretch of the season for Rhode Island boys’ hockey is upon us. The regular season ends on Feb. 21, with the postseason to follow. Eight teams will duke it out for the state title, with a three-game quarterfinal series followed by single-elimination semifinals and championship games.

In our last rankings, I wrote that LaSalle Academy was coming on, and since then, the Rams have continued to tear through their schedule, positioning themselves as a legitimate threat.

The top three teams in these rankings — Bishop Hendricken, LaSalle, and Moses Brown — have separated themselves from the rest of the pack, and frankly, the Hawks are a tier above the other two.

Let’s dive in.