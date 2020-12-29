Recruiting: Yale, Harvard land young commits

North Jersey Avalanche 16-U left wing Mick Thompson will play at Harvard, likely starting in 2023-24. (Matt Dewkett)

Yale and Harvard both received commitments from young prospects over the past few days. Salisbury senior center David Chen and North Jersey Avalanche 16-U left wing Mick Thompson committed to the Bulldogs and Crimson, respectively.

Chen committed to Yale after proving himself at the prep level last season with Milton Academy and this season in limited action for Salisbury. He left Milton once it became apparent that the team wouldn’t play a 2020-21 season.

Chen is an ’03 from Livingston, N.J., who played for the New Jersey Colonials and Montclair Kimberley Academy before heading to Milton. In 2019-20 while playing for Milton, Chen posted 12 goals and 31 assists in 28 games. He also played for the Neponset Valley River Rats 16-U last season, helping that team win a state championship.