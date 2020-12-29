New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Yale, Harvard land young commits

By

North Jersey Avalanche 16-U left wing Mick Thompson will play at Harvard, likely starting in 2023-24. (Matt Dewkett)

Yale and Harvard both received commitments from young prospects over the past few days. Salisbury senior center David Chen and North Jersey Avalanche 16-U left wing Mick Thompson committed to the Bulldogs and Crimson, respectively.

Chen committed to Yale after proving himself at the prep level last season with Milton Academy and this season in limited action for Salisbury. He left Milton once it became apparent that the team wouldn’t play a 2020-21 season.

Chen is an ’03 from Livingston, N.J., who played for the New Jersey Colonials and Montclair Kimberley Academy before heading to Milton. In 2019-20 while playing for Milton, Chen posted 12 goals and 31 assists in 28 games. He also played for the Neponset Valley River Rats 16-U last season, helping that team win a state championship.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Cody Hoban switches commit to Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart will be getting some offensive reinforcement at the semester break in the form of Loomis Chaffee alum Cody Hoban. The ’01 from Guilford,…
Read More

Recruiting, transfer market remains active, with BC, Vermont gaining talent

It might be a holiday week, but that isn’t stopping recruits from committing to schools and the NCAA granting transfers immediate eligibility. As NEHJ reported…
Read More

Rivers coach Freddy Meyer on beating the odds, self-promoting and prep’s community spirit

Freddy Meyer never thought he would play in the National Hockey League. A kid from small-town New Hampshire, even college seemed like a stretch. Undrafted…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter