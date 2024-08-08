New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

Recruiting: Why Taft’s JT Rothstein committed to Harvard

Avatar photo
By

JT Rothstein at Harvard's College Hockey Experience. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Wednesday, Harvard got commitments from Kent defenseman Ryan Poirier and future Brunswick forward Joseph Salandra.

The Crimson got another big, local commitment on Thursday: JT Rothstein.

Though he's from New City, N.Y., Rothstein skated for Taft this past winter, posting 18 points in 25 games as a sophomore. He also skated for the Long Island Gulls' 15O team in the fall, putting up 12 goals and 48 points in 41 games.

Prior to joining the Gulls and Taft, he played for Mid Fairfield and starred at Clarkstown High in New York during the 2022-23 campaign.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Why Taft’s JT Rothstein committed to Harvard

On Wednesday, Harvard got commitments from Kent defenseman Ryan Poirier and future Brunswick forward Joseph Salandra. The Crimson got another big, local commitment on Thursday:…
Read More

9 uncommitted standouts from Week 7 of the Foxboro Prep League

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was Week 7 of the Foxboro Prep League, which is held at Foxboro Sports Center. Team Holske faced off with Team…
Read More

Ryan Poirier, Joseph Salandra commit to Harvard and other recruiting takeaways

It's a big day for recruiting at Harvard. Ryan Poirier committed to Harvard Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, Joseph Salandra announced his commitment to the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter