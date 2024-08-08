JT Rothstein at Harvard's College Hockey Experience. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Wednesday, Harvard got commitments from Kent defenseman Ryan Poirier and future Brunswick forward Joseph Salandra.

The Crimson got another big, local commitment on Thursday: JT Rothstein.

Though he's from New City, N.Y., Rothstein skated for Taft this past winter, posting 18 points in 25 games as a sophomore. He also skated for the Long Island Gulls' 15O team in the fall, putting up 12 goals and 48 points in 41 games.

Prior to joining the Gulls and Taft, he played for Mid Fairfield and starred at Clarkstown High in New York during the 2022-23 campaign.